ORONO -- An Orono nursing facility is bringing back an annual fair this weekend to celebrate the end of the summer.
On Saturday, the Orono Commons will kick off its annual country fair with a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its newly-renovated courtyard.
Organizers say the event will give residents a chance to connect with the community, and the new courtyard offers them a safe space to enjoy the outdoors.
"It lets our residents get outside and have a big celebration instead of just the normal day-to-day activities. We're looking to kick off the end of summer," said Chelsea Pazera, administrator. "It's going to be such a great environment for our residents."
The event will feature fair games, a petting zoo, entertainment, and a variety of food options.
The celebration will start at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday in the courtyard, and everyone is invited to attend.