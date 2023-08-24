ORLAND -- A group of seniors is giving back to the community one stitch at a time.
The Orland Senior Thursday group has been making hand-crafted afghans and pillowcases for nearly a year -- all of which are donated to groups like Sarah's House of Maine, Northern Light Acadia Hospital, and Downeast Horizons.
The knitting group was originally formed to help get seniors out of the house and involved with their town.
"I had several seniors call me saying 'can't we do something', and this is how we started this. I just like giving back to the people and doing something for the community," said Myrtle Pendleton, director of activities for the Orland Senior Thursday group. "I love our community and I think people should get more involved with it."
The group is welcoming new members, whether you can knit or not.
For those interested, they meet on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Orland Community and Fitness Center.