BANGOR -- Sean Faircloth of the Together Place Peer Run Recovery Center has his eyes set on cleaning up Coe Park.
"We haven't done Coe Park and it's really sort of that stretch of that neighborhood we're working on, working side-by-side with people in the community, and doing things we can lift this section of the city," said Faircloth.
Faircloth says this area of the city constitutes some of the highest overdose rates in the state of Maine.
Together Place has partnered with Food AND Medicine and Wabanaki Public Health and Wellness to improve the condition of the park.
"It should be the next big civic step for our community with all of us working together," said Faircloth.
Food AND Medicine community organizer Jackson Peck has been an integral leader in this project, knocking on thousands of doors in the area to recruit volunteers.
He says community support for the project has been overwhelmingly positive.
"There is such a high level of involvement from community members that it's such a special project. It's a very grassroots effort," said Peck.
Abby Dalessio has volunteered to help clean up Coe Park. She says it's essential to keep these public places safe and accessible to everyone.
"Having the ability to be part of it is exactly what we need, knowing this is a safe space. We all deserve to have a good time and having our children there is important," said Dalessio.