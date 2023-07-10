Organizations start Bundle program for new Maine families

BANGOR -- A new project between Helping Hands with Heart and Heart of Maine United Way is looking to provide help for Maine's newest families.
Known as Bundle, the program distributes free care boxes to every family with a new baby in the Maine Highlands Region.
Each box contains two toys, a book and resources for what baby's need during development.
The organizer Matthew Donahue says he hopes these boxes will benefit first-time families.
"Having a baby is a difficult change in your life, and that doesn't matter what your economic or background may be, it's a challenging time. There's no playbook, no manual, so being able to provide bundle boxes to give people access to resources, give them high-quality tools, books, toys and support is going to be something that makes a real difference for parents, families and caregivers in Piscataquis County," said Donahue.
Donahue says new families can get these boxes through their healthcare provider.