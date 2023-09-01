AUGUSTA -- Following President Biden recognizing September as National Recovery Month, Mobilize Recovery helped bring that historic designation to life.
"It's a month in which we can really focus to lift the voices and the stories of individuals who made it through very traumatic, very dark periods in their lives," said Steven Knockwood, Deputy Organizing Director of Mobilize Recovery Maine.
Friday's event is part of a national movement by Mobilize Recovery that looks to provide a community for people in recovery, family members and recovery allies. This is one of eight regional events across the country.
The day-long event is used as a way to educate Americans about substance use treatment and accessing mental health services in order to live healthy and rewarding lives.
"If we're not to step forward ourselves and give our stories, we're going to remain in the darkness. We're no different than any other human being," said Knockwood.
Maine legislators, members of Maine Recovery Advocacy Project and others shared stories of their encounters with substance abuse and where they are today.
They were joined by Governor Mills' Director of Opioid Response Gordon Smith, who acknowledges the work the recovery community is doing in combating this widespread problem.
"These are allies of the Governor and mine and I have the privilege of being here representing Governor Mills. We are slightly better this year and we need to continue doing better," said Smith.
Smith says July's Overdose Report highlights this. He says the state saw an 8% decrease in overdoses from this time last year.
Gordon says this may seem like a small number., but says those numbers and events like this make him optimistic for the future.
"There's no reason that particularly today, on Sept. 1, to think that we can't make quite a lot of progress on this in the Governor's three and a half years," said Smith.