Organizations announce Coe Park festival

BANGOR -- Representatives from the Together Place Peer Run Recovery Center, Wabanaki Public Health and Wellness, and Food AND Medicine announced a community festival at Coe Park on Saturday June 10.
The festival will take place between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
There will be plenty of activities for everyone, including backyard games, horse and wagon rides, and a dunk tank.
The festival will feature a meet and greet with well-known writer and Penobscot Nation member Morgan Talty.
They will also be celebrating Stephen King's impact and legacy in the area.
Together Place Peer Run Recovery Center's executive director Sean Faircloth says the goal of the festival is to uplift the community.
"We're talking about this area, the lower number streets in Bangor, Talbot Park over here to Coe Park, which really constitutes some of the highest overdose rates in the state of Maine, and we're working on bringing people together to lift this section of town," said Faircloth.
Those interested in the festival are also encouraged to take part in a clean up effort at Coe Park the day prior on June 9 at 5:30 p.m.