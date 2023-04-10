BANGOR -- Outside Bangor Public Library Monday afternoon, Mainers For Working Families pushed for legislation that would provide a way for Mainers to take time off for family or medical reasons.
"We've never become closer to passing this program in the past several days of advocacy than we are right now, and Mainers cannot wait another moment longer for this," said Evan LeBrun, executive director for Mainers For Working Families
The press conference was called after the organization recently released an open letter signed by more than 100 healthcare providers calling for an established paid family leave policy.
Among those who attended the conference was Senator Mattie Daughtry. She says the state needs to do a better job in taking care of its citizens.
"Maine is an outlier in New England. We're the only state that does not offer some kind of paid family medical leave program and 13 states have passed this already," said Daughtry.
Statistics from the nonprofit organization Maine Paid Family Leave show 77% of Mainers do not have access to paid family and medical leave.
Penobscot Community Health Care Chief Executive Officer Noah Nesin says he's witnessed first-hand the effects of not having that option.
"To me, paid family medical leave makes a lot of sense to help reduce that barrier for people to do the right thing for themselves or a loved one," said Nesin.
Mabel Wadsworth Center community engagement coordinator Aspen Ruhlin says it's time for the state to do the right thing.
"People should be able to take care of their health and their well being, their families and their loved ones without having to keep the lights on, without having to keep the heat on and we deserve to take care of ourselves," said Ruhlin.
Senator Daughtry is heading to Jackson Laboratory to meet with several Maine businesses and is expected to travel across the state to push this matter.