STATEWIDE -- Those who enjoy kicking up dust on four wheels will have to wait a little longer to hit Maine's trails.
The Maine Bureau of Parks and Lands issued a notice this week that all ATV trails in the state will remain closed through at least Memorial Day weekend.
The announcement comes after torrential rain and flooding left many trails impassable.
Officials say this has compounded the damage caused by fallen trees and the spring thaw.
Daryl Friedman with ATV Maine says the delay is more than disappointing. Because for riders, hitting the trails isn't just a hobby -- it's a way of life.
"The inconvenience factor is there, people use their machines for work as well as play. There's a lot of people that have farms and other property -- they'll use it around their own property to get work done, and then they'll go play," said Friedman.
The trails normally open around May 15, after the mud season.
ATV club members say that if anyone is eager to ride, they should roll up their sleeves and pitch in to help clear the trails.
"If you're an ATV rider and you have not joined a club, please join a club. It's people like us, we're retired, we're out there working with chainsaws and things... we need help," said Barbara Hildebrandt, vice president of Airline ATV Riders.
Friedman reminds riders that the delay is intended to keep everyone safe.
"Water holes, you don't know how deep the water hole is. Also, some of the landowners still have gates up. Some of the landowners don't use gates, they use cables -- and those are still up. You're not going to see those until it's too late. You'll run into it and damage your machine and hurt yourself," said Friedman.