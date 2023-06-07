Open to the public job fair at Bangor Casino

BANGOR -- Hollywood Casino in Bangor will be hosting a job fair Thursday, June 8th, offering full-time and part-time positions.
The job fair is open to anyone looking for a little extra money over the summer, or for someone who wants to pursue a new career path.
There are openings in food and beverage, security, along with a variety of hospitality positions with a seasonally adjusted wage of one dollar and fifty cents extra per hour during the summer months.
The casino is also offering enrollment into their next "Dealer School" and according to Director of Human Resources Kimberly Jenkins, the benefits are worth the roll of the dice.
"Dealers are averaging about thirty dollars an hour in tips," said Jenkins. "The dealer school is about two weeks before you audition out for a position and then an additional two weeks while you are on-boarding and preparing for new-hire orientation. Within four weeks you could be starting a job making somewhere around forty dollars an hour."
The job fair will provide an informal introduction to potential candidates, where they will be given behind the scenes access and talk to employees first-hand about what their potential jobs will entail.
"We do what's called a real job preview," said Jenkins. "We take them to the area that they'd be working so they can actually see what it is they'd be doing, what the uniform looks like, and we talk to them about all of those specific details."
If you or someone you know is interested, a table will be set up in the Casino's hotel lobby. The job fair takes place from 3-6 p.m. on Thursday, June 8th.