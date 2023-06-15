Fatal-car-crash.jpg

AUBURN -- One man was killed and two others were injured when police say a man from Florida lost control of his truck and hit a tree.

Auburn police say it happened Wednesday night at about 8:15 pm in the area of 405 Merrow Road in Auburn. 

They say a 2012 Ford pickup truck driven by 24-year-old Pablo Trivino of Boynton Beach, Florida was traveling westbound on Merrow Road at a high rate of speed.

They say when Trivino attempted to brake, he lost control of the vehicle, went off the road, and hit a tree.

The front passenger, who was identified as 29-year-old Aaron Kirk of Porter, Texas, was ejected from the vehicle and died.

A second passenger, identified as 17-year-old Riker Hicks of Mobile, Alabama, sustained minor injuries.

Auburn police are reconstructing the crash. No charges have been filed yet but the investigation is ongoing.

Anchor

Beth Jones joined the ABC 7 and FOX 22 news team in January of 2021 and was thrilled to return to her adopted home state of Maine to continue her news career. Before coming to Bangor, Beth spent almost two years feature reporting and managing a newsroom in Burlington, Vermont. Before that, she worked in print and digital journalism, specializing in healthcare journalism with Himss Media. There, she served as managing editor of Healthcare Finance News for three years before departing for Vermont.  Beth first came to Maine in December of 2011 and worked as a reporter and fill-in anchor at WGME in Portland for three years. Her first job in journalism was as a reporter in central New York State for YNN. Beth holds a master's degree from Syracuse University in Broadcast and Digital Journalism. Go Orange! She did her undergraduate work at Hofstra University, graduating in 2001 with bachelor's degrees in both Dance and Broadcast Journalism. Beth is passionate about news, informing her community, and telling stories that matter to viewers. She has also been involved with animal rescue since 2007 when she served as a dog walker for the ASPCA in Manhattan. She hasn’t stopped advocating for animals since and has volunteered for a foster-based Maine rescue for several years now. Beth loves spending time with her family and is married with three beautiful stepdaughters as well as two fur kids, dogs Sophie and Josie. She loves outdoor adventures, dance (especially ballroom), rowing, boxing and food!  Feel free to send her a twitter message @bethjonesnews or reach out to her at bjones@wvii.com

Recommended for you