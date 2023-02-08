TRENTON-- One million dollars is going to a conservation project in Trenton.
The grant was awarded through the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
It will conserve 216 acres of intertidal and freshwater wetlands and adjacent uplands in Trenton.
A statement says coastal wetlands are vitally important in protecting from floods, filtering water, supporting recreation and providing habitat for fish and wildlife.
Despite their importance there has been a steady loss of coastal wetlands.
The acquisition will be managed by the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife in partnership with the Frenchman Bay Conservancy.