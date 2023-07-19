BREWER -- On Saturday, Brewer Police were called to eastern avenue after a vehicle struck 87-year-old Ira Williams before speeding off.
Williams was seriously injured and tonight, the man suspected of hitting him is in custody.
This afternoon, Brewer P. D. Arrested the man who they believe was responsible for that crash.
This exclusive footage obtained by ABC7/FOX22 news shows officers arresting 51-year-old David MacKenzie of Holden after executing a search warrant at his home.
Police found a vehicle matching the descriptions previously released, with heavy damage to its front passenger side.
MacKenzie faces two felony charges, one for leaving the scene of a personal injury accident and another for aggravated assault.
We spoke with Williams' grandson earlier today, who stressed the urgency and importance of finding the man who injured his grandfather.
"It's an urgency because if this happened to my grandfather while he was safe on the sidewalk, could this happen to someone else in the community," says Hunter Williams, the grandson of Ira William
The investigation is still ongoing, and we'll keep you updated as we learn more.