Shay McKenna

RANGLEY PLANATION -- One man is dead following a police related shooting in Western Maine.

The Department of public safety says the state police major crimes unit had obtained a search warrant Wednesday after Shay McKenna was spotted carrying a firearm.

That was a violation of his bail conditions.

Detectives and the state police tactical team went to a location in Rangeley plantation where McKenna was staying with plans to arrest him.

But they say he suddenly exited a van where he was hiding, armed with a rifle and wearing a ballistic vest.

That's when he was shot and killed by a state police trooper.

The trooper is now on administrative leave which is standard procedure while the attorney general's office investigates.

McKenna was out on bail for manslaughter charges following the shooting death of his brother in December of 2022.

He was supposed to be arraigned on Monday, but didn't show up.

