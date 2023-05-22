WATERVILLE -- A fire in Waterville this morning left one person dead and three others injured.
Waterville Fire Chief Shawn Esler says the fire started just after 5:30 at an apartment building on Elm Street.
Three people were taken to the hospital with injuries.
There is no word on their condition.
Esler says crews found the victim on the fourth floor.
They attempted to resuscitate the victim but the person died at the scene.
According to the chief, the apartment building was being used as housing for the elderly.