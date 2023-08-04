DOVER-FOXCROFT -- A car crash the morning of Friday, August 4th in Dover-Foxcroft killed one person, and sent another to the hospital.
At approximately 6:50 a.m., dispatchers received a 911 call about a motor-vehicle accident on Bangor Road, between School Road and Norton Hill Road.
When first responders arrived on scene, they found two vehicles, and one of the occupants dead. Another person was in serious condition and had to be transported via LifeFlight to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center.
"When we arrived on scene we found two vehicles," said Dover-Foxcroft Chief of Police Seth Burns. "One vehicle had crossed the center-line into the path of an on-coming vehicle, which caused the collision."
The accident left debris scattered along the side of Bangor Road.
Crews were on scene doing reconstruction until just before 11 a.m..
The crash is still under investigation.