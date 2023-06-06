Anchor

Craig is a Bangor native who started his broadcasting career as a news photographer in 1985. He began his job as a news reporter a few years later and has been covering the local news ever since. You might say it’s in his blood. Colson followed in the footsteps of his father who was a longtime newscaster and his brother who also works in “the family business” as a news photographer and later as an assistant news director. Along with covering and anchoring the local news, Colson has also worked as news director for four local radio stations and spent several years as news director at WVII. After spending a few years getting his home improvement business off the ground, Colson is happy to return to the air again as co-anchor of Good morning Maine.