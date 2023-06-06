MADISON -- Police continue to investigate a crash that killed a man from Hartland.
They say they were called to Route 201 around 6:45 P.M. Sunday night.
They discovered an overturned pickup truck and the driver had been killed.
Police say 42-year-old Steven Young was driving North when he went off the left side of the road and struck a storage building before rolling over.
Young was partially ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.
His passenger, 55-year-old Paul Pronteau of Montana was not injured.
Police say neither man had been wearing a seatbelt.
The crash remains under investigation.