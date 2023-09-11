OLD TOWN -- If you or someone you know is looking for a good deal on some new shoes, the old town VFW may not be the first place that jumps to mind...But nevertheless, they will have just what you're looking for this weekend.
At just ten dollars a pair, Post 3381 is hoping to sell over two thousand pairs of women's shoes to raise money for the VFW and Old Town J.R.O.T.C.
From size 5 sneakers to size 13 high heels there should be something for everyone at the sale.
All of the shoes for the sale were donated by a local business.
Vice president of the auxiliary at post 3381, Barbara Corey, says her group sort of just got lucky with the donation.
She says, "We were always thinking of a creative way and one of our members that works at this shoe company, they frequently donate some shoes, and she said 'Hey, you guys up for this challenge? It'll be a lot of work,'".
The sale will be held at 679 Stillwater Avenue on Friday the 15th and Saturday the 16th from 9 a.m. To 2 p.m.
For more information, call (207)745-4747.