OLD TOWN -- Old Town's pulp mill is set to close for an extended period starting next month.
This closure follows the 2019 reopening of the mill by the current owner -- Nine Dragons Paper Limited, based in China.
Old Town City Manager Bill Mayo confirmed the town was told about the closure by the company, but he declined to comment further.
Some town residents expressed not only concern, but frustration.
"There's been so much hope for the mill to succeed," said Old Town resident Timothy McGovern. "A lot of these people have been here for a long time, yo-yo'ed back and forth when the mill closes and opens and whatnot. We were really hoping this time that it would be a success."
An ND Paper spokesperson says the mill is taking "extended downtime," citing current market conditions and the rising cost of fiber and energy as the cause.
Kylee Fowler, a resident of the nearby Penobscot Indian Island Reservation, says that she's concerned about what the closure could lead to in the future.
"I remember, back in high school, a lot of friend's parents worked there. I had a friend that was in my class that had to move away. They moved out of town because of the closure. I feel like it is going to put a lot of other families at risk," said Fowler.
Employees of local businesses say they fear that the shutdown may impact the town's revenue.
"There's new local businesses around for like lunches and dinners and things like that, so there's more people in and out of our town," said Ashley Libby, a hairdresser at Fusions Hair and Nail Salon. "I think possibly it is a possibility for it to affect some of our businesses that are starting to finally grow. We were just starting to build up a little better around here -- so, I hope not."
An ND Paper spokesperson says the company will continue to evaluate market conditions for a potential restart of the mill.