OLD TOWN -- Police are still searching for a man they believe is armed and dangerous.
Just after 4 p.m. Saturday evening, Old Town Police received a call reporting a man was holding a gun to a woman's head on lance court.
An initial investigation determined Jack Fraser and Morningstar Mason were allegedly involved in the altercation.
Old Town police Sergeant Joseph Decoteau says "Initially police made contact with Morningstar Mason, had a brief interaction where she was uncooperative"
Sergeant Decoteau says their investigation led them to believe Fraser and Mason were both in a trailer on Billie Jo court in Old Town with a firearm.
Old Town police set up a perimeter around the residence and called on the Maine State Police for assistance.
Mason was arrested at the scene after an hours-long stand-off with police but Fraser was nowhere to be found.
"Ultimately the Maine state police tactical team made an entry into the residence and established that Fraser was no longer inside the residence and the firearm that was reported in the original incident was not found," says Decoteau.
Police are still actively searching for Fraser and say he is considered armed and dangerous.
Fraser's vehicle was located in Bangor but his exact whereabouts are unknown at this time.
Authorities say if you see Fraser, do not attempt to approach him.
Decoteau says, "If somebody does think that they identified him, just reach out to your local law enforcement and they'll be able to help you from there."