OLD TOWN - A group of local students got to bug out for a good cause.
Old Town Elementary school hosted its second annual bug run and plant sale Sunday morning.
The event was held as a way to fundraise for the school's garden and outdoor learning program, two programs that have immeasurably helped students, according to old town's school community coordinator Jenn Goodwin.
"It's important for them to get that. It gives them a sense of community, it gives them a sense of responsibility and it is also great for their emotional well-being, for anxiety and depression and things like that. They do great in the garden and socially it's great," says Goodwin, "They, you know, they get along, they love being in the dirt. It's just a wonderful program".
All of the plants sold at the event were grown by old town elementary students as part of the gardening program.
But what is the bug run?
Well, that question is best answered by Old Town Elementary student Zoe.
Zoe says, "It's like where you go and you have a pollen bracelet and then you put it in a flower bucket, and when you get back you get a lei and we're gonna get shaved ice and I'm doing the 1 mile one".
A lot of work from parents and students went on behind the scenes for the sale and run.
Old Town Elementary fifth grader Edith didn't participate in the run but she did help set things up and she was just glad to see everyone have a good time.
"It feels good to just know like any stress that happened is definitely worth it and all the hard work that we put in is worth it and the people can stop being ignored or under-appreciated", says Edith.
According to Goodwin, the school is hoping to raise a couple thousand dollars to fund the programs and give the gardens a few needed touch ups.
If you weren't able to make it to the sale but would still like to donate to the program, Goodwin says its not too late and donations can be made directly to the Old Town Elementary school.