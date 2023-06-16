OLD TOWN -- Homemade doughnuts have a new home.
MeMe G's, a small family-run doughnut shop in Old Town, will return next week.
"We're so fortunate to be part of such a great community that has come out to support us -- we didn't realize people would go so crazy over a donut," said Aimee Thibodeau, co-owner of MeMe G's.
After an initial soft opening, the shop had to close down due to an overwhelming demand for their giant pastries.
"I walked out the front door to see the line going all the way down to Walgreens. I thought 'maybe we'll get a couple people' -- the door didn't close for about three-and-a-half hours," said Thibodeau.
The owners say they wanted to sprinkle something new into the community. At MeMe's doughnut shop, it all starts with a classic raised doughnut -- and from there, it's up to you.
"You have an array of toppings to select from, as well as frostings or fillings, if you prefer -- but it's totally up to the customer," said owner Cory Thibodeau.
The owners say the community has only seen a taste of what MeMe G's has to offer. And, when they reopen next week, they'll have some new ways to leave customers with a more fulfilling experience.
"Instead of having a round that just has the filling in the middle, we're filling the ring so you'll get filling all the way around. It's going to help speed up our production a little bit. You'll still get Boston cream or lemon filling, or whatever you want in there -- but it's going to be a little different," said Aimee Thibodeau.
Cory Thibodeau says that he opened the shop in memory of his mother, and he's excited to share his family recipe with the community.
"MeMe G was my mom -- Wanda Golding. When this place became open, we decided it was the right time to grab it and start with my mom's doughnuts to give her a little honor -- she passed away last summer," he said.
MeMe G's will reopen Wednesday, June 21.
For a complete schedule, visit memegs.com.