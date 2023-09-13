PADDLE

OLD TOWN -- City officials hit the pavement to present some of their newest local businesses with a distinct honor.  

The city of Old Town presented three paddles to Pepper's landing, Kostas's and MeMe's to commemorate when the businesses first set up shop there. 

The paddles are a unique honor given to business that operates out of old town.

Equivalent to a key to the city, the paddles feature the name of the selected business and the date it opened. 

"The more paddles we present it means the more businesses that are coming to Old Town," says Old Town's director of economic and community development, Ej Roach, "Its a symbol of coming to Old Town and it and all of our businesses throughout the community often hang the paddle on the wall in their business as a sense of pride that marks the date that they began business in Old Town."

According to Roach, the city still has a hand full of businesses waiting to receive their paddles due to the backlog from COVID-19.

Roach says those waiting will get their paddle as soon as possible. 

