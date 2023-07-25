OLD TOWN -- One summer program is striking a chord in Old Town.
Each summer, the RSU 34 band camp brings together aspiring musicians from Old Town and Orono for a week of music, activities, and learning.
Players say preparing for the event is a whirlwind -- with three days to practice before a concert on the fourth and final day of camp.
"This band is super impressive," said sixth-grader Sydney Mahan.
This is the camp's 27th year bringing kids together in harmony. Music teacher Shianne Priest says the event has become a tradition for many in the community.
"It's a way to get kids together, make music, be with friends -- it does my heart good to see what a community event it is and what a rite of passage it is in our community," said Priest. "We have kids of kids playing in the band now."
The camp provides lessons to children of all ages and abilities. And, while it only runs for one week out of the summer, some say the program has resonated with them long after their last performance.
"I have some really vivid and great memories from when I was a kid here," said Jessup Henderson, music ed. tech for RSU 34. "I'm one of the directors here at the Old Town band camp, but I've been coming here since I was a little kid, it's kind of like a full circle experience for me -- to be able to give back to this community."
One student shared what keeps her coming back year after year.
"I have two cousins that are here this year and my grandfather is a mentor. I just enjoy it," said sophomore Lily Rand.
The band will hold its concert on Thursday at noon in the Old Town High School gym.