BANGOR -- A small part of Bangor's history is up for sale.
Have you ever heard the old adage, one man's trash is another man's treasure?
Well Roger Muir collected a pretty great piece of trash, and his daughter Amy and her brothers wants to know if anyone wants it.
Muir was a master plumber that worked on many large commercial plumbing jobs around Bangor before starting his own company in Eastport.
According to his daughter Amy, one of the "trophy's" he had kept over the years was this door handle that was from a job he did at Freese's department store in downtown Bangor.
Muir had told Amy that the door push was just in a trash pile, so he decided to take it as a memento.
Roger died last week after a long illness. So now, Amy and her brothers are tasked with sifting through his belongings.
She said, "I had seen it a few months ago, my dad had been living with us for the last four years and I said why do you have the Freese's door push and he goes I worked on the conversion project."
Amy decided that maybe there was someone out there that might like this piece of Bangor history, so she took to a Bangor Area Facebook group to see if there was interest.
If you would like to own this door push from the original Freese's building, find Amy on Facebook and make an offer. Her name as it appears on Facebook is Amy C. Martin (Muir).