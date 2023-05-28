AUGUSTA - The team at old fort western has once again opened its doors for memorial day weekend. They're offering a glimpse into what life could have been like nearly 300 hundred years ago.
Stan Novak and Sage Viets-Aughton are historic interpreters at the fort, not reenactors, which, according to Novak, is an important distinction.
"I'm not a reenactor. I'm a historic interpreter who only does reenacting when I have to" says Novak.
Both give tours around the fort to provide insight into what life was like in Colonial America and they spare no details.
The interpreters cover information ranging from table manners to ammunition variations.
With so many different aspects of historical life, it's not surprising to know different guests will come for different topics according to Novak.
Novak says, "A lot of them come here because they're history buffs. A lot of them come through because they're Arnold enthusiasts. A lot of people just because they like earlier history. A lot of them come for the account books."
Viets-Aughton says parents can often turn the family trip into a lesson about more than just history.
"I hear parents all the time talking to their kids who add 'Oh that was the days. Oh you wouldn't have been on your phone then' and I'm like, well of course not. But you needed to survive and you need to survive now too," says Viets-Aughton, "It's not to say there aren't good things to take away. It's important to know how we got to where we are now. That includes the hard work. That includes the fun".
Old fort western is currently open Friday through Monday, 10 A.M. To 4 P.M.
For more details, visit here.