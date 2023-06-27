AUGUSTA- Maine’s Democratic Governor has vetoed a bill that concerns the future of offshore wind development in the state.
Conservationists and labor leaders tout expansion of offshore wind in Maine, and Governor Janet Mills has made it a focus of her tenure.
The Maine Legislature passed a bill to modify visual impact standards to help encourage more development of wind power.
Lawmakers also amended the bill to require the wind projects to have labor agreements.
Mills did not support the labor agreement portion and vetoed the bill .