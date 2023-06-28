BREWER -- The I-395 extension that spans from Route 1A in Brewer to Route 9 in Eddington is starting to take shape.
The Maine Department of Transportation's I-395/Route 9 connector project has been under construction since early 2022 after years of planning.
During this time, crews have been laying the groundwork for paving -- which is expected to start this fall, and setting up bridges for local traffic.
Department officials say this project will provide what they're calling the "missing link" between communities, connecting the Eddington region to the Bangor/Brewer area.
"If you're going from 395 to Route 9, six miles down the road, there's a lot of turns and different speed limits -- a lot of encountering local traffic. This will make it a smooth shot, especially for commercial vehicles," said Paul Merrill, director of communications for the Maine Department of Transportation.
For those who have been using the detour redirecting Clewleyville Road traffic in Eddington, an end is in sight. Officials say the road will reopen on November 15 -- as will some other bridges involved in the project.
"This is one of five bridges involved in this project -- it's the only one that has a road going under it. Right now there's a lot of bridge work going on on the six-mile connector route. Some earthwork -- but we're putting the bridges in and hopefully opening some of them by the end of this year by November," said Merrill.
Officials say the end goal of this project is to help connect communities and invigorate the local and state economies.
"Economically speaking, businesses that do business in the greater Bangor region and serve markets East of here -- all the way to and including Canada -- they will see the benefits of a more reliable, safe, faster road," said Merrill.
The approximately $106 million project is on track to be completed by mid-2025.