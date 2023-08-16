BUCKSPORT -- Officials have identified 52-year-old James Snyder of Bucksport as the deceased man found on Tuesday morning.
Bucksport Public Safety received a report just before 4 a.m. on Tuesday of an unresponsive male on Hinks Street.
According to the Bucksport Police Department lifesaving measures were taken but were unsuccessful.
The police department is currently investigating this incident. Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Bucksport Public Safety Department at 207-469-7951.