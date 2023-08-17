OLD TOWN -- The suspect involved in a police pursuit that ended in a multi-vehicle crash on Wednesday in Old Town has been identified. Police now say the man who was involved in that crash is the same man that has been on the run since a stand off in Old Town last month.
Police have identified 47-year-old Jack Fraser of Old Town as the suspected driver that crashed into another vehicle on the Bennoch Road in Old Town.
According to the Orono Police Department, they received a report of a suspected intoxicated driver leaving a residence on Colburn drive in Orono just before 6 p.m. Wednesday.
The suspect was reportedly driving in an erratic manner and was eventually stopped on the University of Maine Orono campus before speeding off.
Police say the driver reached speeds around 60 M.P.H before crashing head-on into a vehicle attempting to turn left onto Bennoch Road from Stillwater Ave.
That vehicle had two female occupants in their 20s. Both females were transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
After crashing his vehicle into a nearby ditch, Fraser was transported to the hospital with what police called "significant" injuries. Subsequent charges are pending from the crash.
Orono police confirmed that Fraser is the same suspect that was involved in a stand-off with Old Town Police in July.
The crash remains under investigation.