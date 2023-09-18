STATEWIDE -- Maine's busy state routes are often the site of serious traffic collisions. The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office shared the efforts being made to reduce the number of crashes and what drivers can do to help.
"Clearly throughout our county and throughout the state there are many highways or secondary roads that become probable areas for traffic crashes," said Penobscot County Sheriff Troy Morton.
High traffic areas such as Route 1A through Holden and Route 2 through Hermon are all-too-often the site of serious crashes.
The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office says they are aware of this and have been working closely with the Maine Department of Transporation (DOT).
"The Department of Transportation and law enforcement reviewed crash data, we often look at what are some of the contributing factors to it, is it the physical makeup of the area is it traffic flows during certain times of the day," said Morton.
Along Route 2 in Hermon, there have been two major crashes in the past two weeks.
One occurring at the intersection between the Annis road and Klatte road claimed the life of a motorcyclist early this month.
"People driving too fast for weather conditions seems to be the biggest factor in accidents here in recent years," said Director of Communications for the Maine DOT Paul Merrill.
According to Merrill the biggest factor in vehicle accidents near the intersection by Miller Hill in Hermon is speed, but they do plan to take a closer look at the area.
"The Department of Transportation has worked diligently on many areas not only Route 2 but Route 9 in Dixmont and down in that area or Route 15," said Morton.
Sheriff Morton says the best way to prevent vehicle crashes is voluntarily compliance on the road.
"Law enforcement plays a part in that too, simply being out there and being visible in these different areas hoping that can control the flow of traffic," said Morton.
Morton says they will continue to have deputies patrolling in these areas that continue to see frequent crashes.