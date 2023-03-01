BREWER -- "It feels great. We are growing very rapidly."
The success Nyle Systems C.E.O. Ton Mathissen is seeing allowed him to announce on Tuesday that his company will be expanding into the former Wayfair customer service center in Bangor.
This comes thanks in part to a $6 million investment from Aligned Climate Capital, an investment firm based out of New York. Mathissen says this acquisition will bring 200 new jobs to Bangor.
"We really need more manufacturing capacity and the jobs we're bringing, anywhere from people on the assembly lines making these products to design engineers to sales and marketing, new product design. Really it's the gamut of manufacturing-type jobs," said Mathissen.
The former Wayfair building closed in 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic. Bangor City Council approved the purchase of the property during its meeting on Feb. 13.
"We're looking to have industrial, commercial uses out there. Distribution is out there, it's conveniently located. This is definitely the type of business we're hoping to have there," says Anne Krieg, Director of Bangor's Community and Development Department.
Senator Joe Baldacci agrees, saying this addition shows consumer demand in the area is growing.
"It shows resilience of Bangor's economy and what people are attracted to doing business in Bangor. It's a really positive thing for Bangor," says Baldacci.
Mathissen says acquiring the former Wayfair building is the start of finally completing the vision for his company.
"We see this continuing to grow very rapidly for the next 10 years. We're bringing a lot of people and lots of opportunities to grow here," says Mathissen
Mathissen says he expects the facility to be opened by this fall.