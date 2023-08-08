Nutrition Incentive Fund gets a boost

AUGUSTA -- Maine's Nutrition Incentive Fund received 1.2 million dollars as part of the state's biennial budget.
Those funds will help support local farmers, businesses, and programs, improving access to healthy foods for low-income Mainers through programs like Maine Harvest Bucks and Farm Fresh Rewards.
Those programs are available to Mainers who are eligible for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as SNAP.
Maine Harvest Bucks and Farm Fresh Rewards give bonus bucks to those who use SNAP, which they can use to purchase fresh produce at local farmers markets.
The programs have increased Farmers' Market sales by an estimated 10-14%, according to the Maine Federation of Farmers' Markets.
With this being National Farmers' Market week, local Maine Farmers' came together to celebrate, and share their goods at Mill Park in Augusta.
"People who shop at Farmers' Markets with SNAP and Maine Harvest Bucks report feeling healthier, and report eating more fruits and vegetables," said Maine Federation of Farmers' Markets Executive Director Jimmy Debiasi. "Nationwide programs like this, people that use it are eating four times as much fruits and vegetables as the average American."
"The Harvest Bucks program has made a huge difference for our farm," said Dalziel Lewis, a Farmer from Dig-Deep-Farm based in South China, Maine. "It's really brought focus and sustainability at the same time. We want to be serving our local community, and local people want to be accessing our food."
"We do some wholesale as well, but prioritize direct-to-consumer sales," said Mike Perisho, Head Farmer for Gardiner, Maine based Andrews Farm. "I look for weekday Farmers' Markets that are strong, and this (Mill Park Farmers' Market) is definitely one of them."
"Farmers' Markets are also a good way to try something new," said Cultivating Community Director Silvan Shawe. "Especially during National Farmers' Market Week, it's a great chance to get out, use the incentives that are available at Farmers' Markets, and try some of the great Maine produce that we have available."
For more information on the programs, or to find a Farmers' Market near you, visit the Maine Farmers' Market website.