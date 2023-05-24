BANGOR -- When nurses at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center's Intensive Care Unit are not caring for their patients, they still find time to give back to the community in other ways.
Once a month, a group of nurses from the ICU volunteer their time and skills at the Bangor Salvation Army's Dorothy Day Soup Kitchen.
JACQUELINE PUSHARD // INTERNM NURSE MANAGER, NORTHERN LIGHT EASTERN MAINE MEDICAL CENTER
"It's very humbling to be here. It gives us some sort of promise to the community so we can help them in their times of need," said Jacqueline Pushard, interim nurse at Northern Light Eastern Eastern Maine Medical
These hardworking nurses help make meals for those who are homeless or experiencing food insecurity.
"We prepare the food and we deliver it to numerous people who come that have this food insecurity many of which range from older-aged to very young, which has touched our hearts tremendously," said Pushard.
Bangor Salvation Army community liaison Kristie Clark says she is very grateful for the effort put in by the nurses and others who take time to give back.
"Even an hour of volunteer time is important here. We depend highly on the village around us including the ICU nurses that come and help us prepare these meals, and serve the community. Without these amazing groups you see behind me making the meal and helping us do it, it would very hard, near impossible to put out the numbers we do," said Clark.
Clark says anyone interested in volunteering should call the Bangor Salvation Army at 941-2990 or visit their website.