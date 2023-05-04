AUGUSTA -- "I ask the legislators, please don't do this to us," said Kris Doody, who is in favor of L.D. 1639
"Their interests are in money and shareholders, our interests as nurses at the bedside are in nurses and patients," said Mary Kate O'Sullivan, who supports L.D. 1639.
Nurses in favor and opposition of the proposed bill expressed their thoughts on it aiming to require a maximum patient-to-staff ratio of one-to-three.
Opponents say the rules are too rigid for some health care facilities and their staffing levels.
"We're very concerned about the inflexibility of that bill. Safe staffing is about so much more than ratio and numbers. We have to have the ability to flex up and down. We have to have the ability to access the environment. Nurses have to have that decision-making ability," said Mikele Neal, Associate Vice President of Patient Care Services for Women and Children's Services at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center
Nurses in favor say it would mean less strain on them.
"We don't have any say if we take on additional patients to our unit," said Kelli Brennan, a registered nurse at Maine Medical Center.
The language of the bill also says it "establishes a minimum direct-care registered nurse staffing requirements based on patient care unit and patient needs, specifies the method to calculate a health care facilities compliance with the staffing requirements, protects direct-care registered nurses from retaliation and includes notice, record-keeping and enforcement requirements."
At the rally ahead of the hearing, Northern Light Mayo Hospital E.R. Nursing Director Brent Watson explained why he is against the proposal.
"We want to stay flexible and we want provide the optimal care for our patients that are arriving through our doors and making sure we have the ability for nurses to critically think and make judgment calls to protect our community," said Watson."
O'Sullivan says this would help provide the best care for patients.
"It would be a dream for us to know that we're not going to be forced into situations that are unsafe where we have too many patients to take care of, patients that are too sick for us to adequately deliver care, the care these patients need," said O'Sullivan.