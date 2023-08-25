BREWER -- A spokesperson from Northern Light Health announced today that the healthcare system has filed a lawsuit against the City of Brewer.
Friday, northern light health filed a lawsuit at the Bangor Superior Court.
The complaint alleges that around June 22, 2023 Brewer's city assessor decided to remove the property exemption for the Northern Light facilities located on 33 Whiting Hill Road, including the Lafayette Family Cancer Institute.
Court documents state that Maine law allows for a property tax exemption for properties occupied by charitable institutions.
The health center contends that the Lafayette Family Cancer Institute, where cancer patients are cared for, should be deemed a charitable institution.
Since the assessor's decision, the City of Brewer has issued property tax bills to Northern Light Health adding up to almost $500,000.
The lawsuit requests that a judgment be made which would affirm the cancer institute as charitable, and declare the assessor's decision an unlawful error.
We have reached out to the city assessor but were told they were not currently available for comment.