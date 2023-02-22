BANGOR -- A local healthcare provider is looking to fill several volunteer positions.
Northern light is in search of volunteers for their caring calls center, pathfinders program and hospice.
"We're looking for emotional stability but people that move from a center of kindness and compassion," says Northern Light Volunteer Coordinator Sarah Cote.
According to Cote, all of the volunteer programs offer an extensive multi-week training program that only requires a few hours of commitment each week.
And for anyone with an especially compassionate heart, the Pathfinders coordinator Jane Cornman says a lot of the program volunteers are people who experienced some form of grief themselves and are looking to help others through the process.
"Those people have a tendency to want to get involved to give back but you don't have to have that kind of background. You can just be compassionate and interested in helping kids who are suffering," says Cornman.
The Caring Calls Program Manager Cynthia Smith says those who volunteer through either of the programs often find the whole experience incredibly rewarding.
"You know to come in and do this call you leave feeling so much better and the volunteers they- you know the participants get something out of it but the volunteers really do too. They know they're making a difference in the life of folks we call", says smith.
According to Smith, there is no experience needed prior to training to volunteer.
According to Cote, the next in-person home hospice training session will be on April 6th.