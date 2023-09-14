BREWER -- Hurricane Lee is expected to make landfall in Maine on Saturday.

Until then, Northern Light Health is making sure its hospitals are adequately prepared.

"It includes things like insuring generators are all tested, fuel for the generators are topped off. We're stocking all locations with additional materials Friday afternoon in anticipation of a Saturday storm," said Tim Doak, Vice President of Facilities, Sustainability and Supply Chain for Northern Light Health.

At the Northern Light Health Cianchette building in Brewer, the maintenance team spent part of Thursday cleaning out air vents.

"If they're not kept clean and the stuff right here aren't kept clean for the water to run, that's going to pull the gauge and build up on both sides. You have water building up, hydraulic pressure, it leaks anywhere," said Blaine Cole, a maintenance mechanic at Northern Light Health.

"Regardless of what's thrown our way, we have a pretty amazing team of problem solvers across the system that can react to changing events on a moments notice and help ensure patient safety and continuity of care is maintained across the entirety of the system," said Doak.

Doak says their teams work hard to prepare for these types of situations, so they'll be ready to serve patients throughout the duration of the storm.

"We've been working very hard to ensure that our hospital all various services we offer will be here, they'll be open, they'll be safe and they'll continue to deliver the very high quality care we've been known for," said Doak.

