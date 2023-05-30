BANGOR -- Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center has found a new president.
After what representatives are calling a "rigorous search" over the past few months, Gregory T. LaFrancois has been chosen as the medical center's next leader.
Since former president Rand O'Leary stepped down in March, Northern Light CEO Tim Dentry has been acting as EMMC's interim president.
Northern Light representatives say that LaFrancois' understanding of the needs of rural Maine communities is part of what makes him a good fit for the role.
LaFrancois will join the EMMC team on July 1 of this year.