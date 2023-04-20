BREWER- In a visible indicator of how far we have come in the response and management of covid-19, starting today universal masking is no longer required at Northern Light Health Facilities.
Masking will still be required in certain areas such as cancer care and infusion centers, but it will not be required for most people in most areas.
Senior Vice President of Clinical Operations & Chief Access Officer Glenda Dwyer says they have been working closely with clinical leaders for several months to determine the right time to move away from universal masking.
She says they downward trend in community infection and hospitalization rates for respiratory infection coupled with careful planning to ensure patient safety indicates they are ready.