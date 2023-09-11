STATEWIDE -- Flu season is right around the corner and starting next week Northern Light Health will begin opening flu shot clinics all across the state.
"We've already started giving them out in our hospitals for hospitalized patients, so we've already started to mobilize influenza or flu shot," said Director of Clinical Education for Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center, Dr. James Jarvis.
According to Dr. Jarvis there are already multiple reported cases of the flu in the state of Maine, with other respiratory diseases still on the rise.
"It's going to be a really weird fall season because we talk about three separate preventative measures for the three leading respiratory viruses that unfortunately lead to death," said Jarvis.
As Jarvis highlights, the flu is not the only respiratory disease to be watching out for this season.
"Last winter as things started to look better from the COVID front unfortunately we saw a resurgence of RSV," said Jarvis. "As to COVID unfortunately COVID cases are on the rise across the United States, including here in Maine."
Jarvis says it is important to listen to guidance from medical professionals to protect yourselves and those around you from these illnesses, especially if you're more prone to catching them.
"Older than 65, have young children in their household or have some chronic medical conditions, everybody else as long as you're getting your flu shot before November you're probably doing the right thing."
Northern Light Health says anyone getting vaccinated should wear a short-sleeved shirt when getting vaccines. They also say high dose flu shots will be available for people 65 years of age and older and most insurance plans should cover the cost of the vaccine.
Below you can find a list of some of the upcoming clinics offered by Northern Light. They say COVID-19 vaccine clinics will be offered at later dates.
"It's a great reminder for all of us wash our hands and stay home if you're not feeling well so you don't continue to spread any respiratory viruses but particularly influence, RSV and COVID," said Jarvis.
More information can be found online or you can call Northern Light C.A. Dean Hospital at (207)695-5218.
Upcoming Northern Light flu shot clinics, details may be subject to change:
Northern Light AR Gould Hospital
Mars Hill: Thursday, October 5, 4 pm – 6 pm (Drive Up)
In the parking lot of Central Aroostook High School – 26 Pleasant Street
Presque Isle: Saturday, October 7, 10 am – 1 pm
Northern Maine Community College gymnasium – 33 Edgemont Drive
Caribou: Saturday, October 14, 9 am – 11 am (Drive Up)
In the parking lot of Northern Light Caribou Health Center – 118 Bennett Drive
Fort Fairfield: Saturday, October 14, 1 pm – 3 pm (Drive Up)
In the parking lot of Northern Light Fort Fairfield Health Center – 23 High Street
Saturday, October 28, 9 – 11 am
Northern Light Pediatrics, North Street Healthcare, 23 North Street, Presque Isle
Northern Light CA Dean Hospital
Greenville: Friday, September 15 and Saturday, September 16, 9am - 1pm
Bartley’s Center Cove Events, 241 Pritham Ave., Greenville
Sangerville: Friday, September 29, 8:30 am – 12:30 pm and Friday, October 13, 1-4 pm
Northern Light Health Center, Sangerville, 22 Haley Court, Sangerville
Northern Light Mayo Hospital
Dover-Foxcroft: Mondays in October, 1-3 pm, and Wednesdays through October, 10 am - noon
Northern Light Primary Care, Dover-Foxcroft, 891 W Main St., Dover-Foxcroft
Corinth: Saturday, October 7 and Saturday, November 4, 8-1 pm
Northern Light Primary Care, Corinth, 492 Main St., Corinth
Milo: Thursdays in October, 1-3 pm
Northern Light Primary Care, Milo, 135 Park St., Milo
Dexter: Tuesdays in October, 10 am - noon
Northern Light Internal Medicine, Dexter, 41 High St., Dexter
Northern Light Sebasticook Valley Hospital
Pittsfield: Saturday, September 30, 9-11 AM (Drive-Up)
Sonoco Products Parking Lot, 259 Industrial Parkway, Pittsfield