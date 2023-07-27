BANGOR -- The Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center has been using what's known as the Cell-Saver Program to collect blood lost during surgery, clean it, and safely give it back to patients.
"The surgeon extracts the blood with suction, it goes into a reservoir on the Cell-Saver machine. It goes into a bowl that spins, processes, and extracts. We are washing all that blood. It goes into a re-infuse bag and the CRNA can administer that blood back to the patient," said Jon Seifert, O.R.A. educator at Northern Light EMMC.
The method has been used by the medical center to decrease blood loss during surgery and as an alternative for those who object to blood transfusions for religious or other reasons.
"We're able to give them back their own, more safe, blood because we know it's theirs... rather than give them blood from a donor -- which is very safe -- but can have problems associated with it, like reactions to the blood and so forth," said Dr. Kael Mikesell, medical director of patient blood management at Northern Light EMMC.
The Cell-Saver Program was originally launched at EMMC by cardiac nurses.
However, the center recently expanded the program by training a group of anesthesia technicians.
"We're seeing an excitement from these anesthesia techs. They want to know how to do this, how to be good at it, and they want to grow their career in this way," said Mikesell.
Northern Light medical professionals say that expanding this cell-saver program provides a number of benefits for both patients and staff.
"A patient sometimes, if their blood level drops a little bit, they have to stay the night. We're able to give back their blood, so they can go home that same surgery," said Seifert.
Staff say the program has been used at the center for nearly 20 years.
"To have it here in Bangor, Maine at a community hospital is pretty unique," said Mikesell. "This is a location where you can come to get what you need, to be able to get the treatment the way that you want it."