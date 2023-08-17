BLUE HILL -- The Northern Light Blue Hill Hospital offered a public tour of its new facility Thursday ahead of its grand opening next week.
The building will replace the old hospital and will feature a full-service emergency department, private rooms, and modern equipment -- which Northern Light Health representatives say will serve the community well into the future.
"The building was aging, and we really needed a facility that was ready for the next 50 to 100 years," said John Ronan, president of Northern Light Blue Hill Hospital. "Everything is brand new -- the C.T. is new, the X-ray equipment is new. We made a promise to Blue Hill to provide great healthcare to the community, and I'm just proud we're delivering on that today."
The grand opening on August 23 marks phase one of the $27 million dollar project.
Next, the old hospital will be completely deconstructed and replaced with a parking lot for the new facility -- and improvements will be made to the Sussman Health Center.
Current patients will be moved to the new building on opening day. To learn more, visit northernlighthealth.org.