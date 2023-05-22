BANGOR -- The Northeastern Forest Products Equipment Expo, also known as The Logger's Expo kicked off the start of their two day event at the Cross Insurance Center.
The show features a mix of live demonstrations and static displays that show great promise for the future of the logging industry in Maine.
Eric Kingsley of the Maine forest products council says events like this are a way to gain investments that are going to change the landscape of employment opportunities in the industry.
"The industry is critical to Maine and this is the opportunity for people to see what's going on with new equipment, what's the latest for production, what's coming in with new technology and how we can deploy that here in Maine and across New England because this isn't just the Maine show its the northeast show."
The logging industry has faced major challenges in recent years. A recent study from the University of Maine found a 15% decline between 2014 and 2021 in the number of jobs in the logging industry.
Kingsley says his team, which represents the entire forest industry supply train in Maine, Has started conducting research as well to find new markets and improvements within the industry.
"What you see here today is really a reflection of the opportunities going forward because people are going to spend millions of dollars here investing in equipment and that's going to open up doors for new employment opportunities."
For more information about the The Northeastern Logger's Association, you can visit https://www.northernlogger.com/