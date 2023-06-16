WEST GARDINER -- A Newport woman is facing drug charges after police investigated a suspicious incident in West Gardiner.
Lt. Chris Read with the Kennebec County Sheriff's Office says officers were called to the pond road just after 5 A.M.
They learned 54-year-old Lisa Demers of Newport had allegedly broken a window of the residence.
She admitted to recently smoking methamphetamine.
When police searched her vehicle they found over 56 grams of methamphetamine, 12 grams of lethal liquid fentanyl, more than 700 grams of packaged fentanyl and 12 grams of cocaine.
She is charged with 3 counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, violation of conditions of release and operating after suspension.