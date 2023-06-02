WATERVILLE -- A New York man has been found not guilty in death of a man who was shot to death in Waterville.
A superior court judge announced the verdict yesterday in the murder trial of twenty three year old Jashawn Lipscombe.
Thirty-three-year-old Joseph Tracy was shot in a Waterville apartment in June of 2020.
Prosecutors claimed Lipscombe shot him in the back.
Witnesses say Lipscombe became angry because Tracy was late to give him a ride to the airport.
According to the Morning Sentinel, the judge presiding over the case in the non-jury trial determined the prosecution hadn't proven its case beyond a reasonable doubt.
Lipscombe's brother is serving three years in prison after he was found guilty of lying to police and helping his brother flee from the area.