MANCHESTER -- A new facility offering addiction treatment services opened on Friday.
Everest Recovery officially opened its new opioid treatment center in Manchester with the help of Governor Janet Mills.
The center will offer comprehensive services for those with opioid use disorder starting in mid-April.
Peter Morris, co-founder and CEO of Everest Recovery, says that the group hopes to fill a dire need in the state.
"You can't miss it, the opioid epidemic is ravaging the state of Maine -- the entire nation. And certainly, with the onset of fentanyl, it's gotten even worse. Getting folks into medication-assisted treatment allows them to re-engage with their families, regain employment, and just live a productive life," said Morris.
The location is Everest's second center in Maine -- following the opening of a facility in Saco last year. And, this marks the third treatment center to open after nearly ten years without a new facility in the state.
During the ceremony, Governor Mills also announced that Everest Recovery will be the latest group to join Maine's Opioid Health Home program -- which further aids those seeking treatment.
"My administration will continue to do all we can to stop drugs from reaching Maine, to prevent addiction at an early age, to treat addiction when we couldn't prevent it, to set people on a lifelong path to recover. And, above all else, save lives," said Mills.
State officials say the opening of the facility is an important step in widening the scope of Maine's medical care moving forward, and increasing the availability of methadone -- a medication used to treat opioid use disorder.
"We need to avoid them driving an hour or two hours. Anytime we can put a treatment facility closer to where people are living -- it's helpful," said Gordon Smith, Maine director of opioid response. "Medication-assisted treatment has very much been stigmatized. We need to mainstream it as part of medical care."
