WATERVILLE -- The Ticonic Bridge connecting Waterville and Winslow was constructed more than 100 years ago.
Since then, the bridge has deteriorated to the point that Maine Department of Transportation has decided to replace it altogether.
"The bridge is in very bad shape. We will have a new bridge built that will last us hopefully another 100 years, but it's going to take three years to get there," said Bryan Kaenrath, Waterville's City Manager.
During those three years, Maine Department of Transportation says the westbound side of the old bridge will be shut down to all traffic.
For those looking to travel from Winslow into Waterville, they now need to drive along Bay Street, go across the Carter Memorial Bridge and either follow Grove Street or Silver Street, adding extra time to their commutes.
Rita's House of Pizza is one Winslow business that's been affected by the construction. Manager Zaharias Menoudarakos says detours have put a dent into the company's everyday business.
"It's definitely slowed our delivery rate probably by 10, 20%. It's tough to get across town," said Menoudarakos.
Despite these tough times, Menoudarakos says he's appreciated the support from loyal customers.
"They've been understanding and they've done pickup if we've had to. If we're backed up on delivery, they just say that's alright we can do another night," said Menoudarakos.
The new Ticonic Bridge will be similar to the previous one and will feature widened shoulders and sidewalks on both sides of the road.
The project is scheduled to be complete by May 2027.