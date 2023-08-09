BANGOR -- Xylazine, a non-opioid tranquilizer more commonly known as "tranq," is showing up more and more across the state, and officials say it's leading to higher overdose rates.
"Its a very powerful sedative used in veterinary medicine...Not a very safe drug in fact xylazine was banned for human use by the FDA many years ago for its bad side effects," said Dr. Kelly Klein, an emergency physician for Northern Light Health.
One of these side effects includes necrosis, the rotting of human tissues.
Police say tranq is commonly mixed into illicit drugs like fentanyl and heroin, making the risks even greater for users.
"The problem is when you mix fentanyl or when you mix any opioid or any drug together with another drug, that sort of potentiates or mimics the first drug," said Dr. Klein.
Another major issue with tranq is that it cannot be treated with narcan.
"If there's more xylazine than heroine, we can't help," said Sgt. Jason McAmbley, Public Information Officer for the Bangor Police Department.
According to the Maine department of Public Safety, tranq is being added to illicit drugs by dealers as a way to increase profits. Though it has mostly been recorded in Southern Maine, Sgt. McAmbley says they fully expect to see it in the Bangor area.
"With zero proof I can tell you its already here, its just not mixed enough with the drugs that are on the streets to see the effects of it yet," said McAmbley. "It's a real health issue, and if we treat it like that I think we're gonna have a better chance of success we're not going to arrest ourselves out of this situation."
For their part, hospitals are also preparing for what this drug will bring.
"If we see this, which I'm positive we will, it'll cause more people to have to be admitted to the hospital with breathing tubes down for them until the affects wear off," said Dr. Klein.