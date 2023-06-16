BAR HARBOR GIFT BOXES

BAR HARBOR -- Two women in the Mount Desert Island area took a leap of faith by opening a unique business in an effort to bring the community together.

Bar Harbor gift boxes have partnered with other business owners around the state to help people give small tokens of appreciation.

Each gift box has a special theme including the lavender box which includes a 8 ounce candle, lip balm, a specialty shell and more.

One of the two owners, Aleksandra Stamatovic said the company captures a piece of Maine in the box.

"Anything that can fit in our boxes and promote Maine in the best way,” said Stamatovic.  “For people that are coming from other states [to this state] can bring something with them to their friends and family members...so we're immediately promoting all the businesses that we're working with and trying to grow our business at the same time."

Anyone in search of a special way to say thank you should visit the gift box service website here.

 

