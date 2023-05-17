BANGOR -- The newest Fresh Start Sober Living home is now open to those in recovery seeking an alcohol and drug-free environment.
The Highland Avenue location comes after the Fresh Start group received nearly $400,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds from the city -- in addition to the $600,000 Penobscot County Commissioners awarded Fresh Start in December.
Some say the opening of the building has come at just the right time for the city.
"There's an incredible homelessness crisis right now, so many people that are unhoused in Bangor with substance use disorder, mental health disorder," said James Rickrode, general manager of Fresh Start Sober Living. "We very quickly got overwhelmed with applications. We had eight beds over there, and within a few months I had 40 applications on the desk."
This property is now the group's 13th home. One resident of this new location spoke about what increased access to resources like these means to them.
"I think it's great to have places like this. When you're in active addiction, a lot of people just don't know where to go or where to start," said Kyle Thibodeau. "I never thought I would be in a spot like this a couple of years ago, but now that I'm in it I'm glad that I'm able to help guide other guys."
There are currently 91 residents in the program, and Fresh Start President Scott Pardy says each of them works together to foster a community environment.
"Anybody who lives at fresh start is accountable. We have a lot of rules -- they have to attend meetings, they have to keep the house clean," said Pardy.
For application information, visit freshstartrecovery-maine.org.